The county’s fire service say they were called at 10.34pm last night (April 11) after reports of a crash in Seamer Road, Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Scarborough responded to a report of a two vehicle crash with one vehicle ending on its side.

“On the arrival of crews, all occupants were out of the vehicles. No fire service action was required. The incident was left in the hands of the police.”