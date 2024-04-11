Emergency services have attended reports of a plane crash at an airfield in North Yorkshire tonight (April 11).
North Yorkshire Police say Church Fenton airfield has seen police, fire and ambulance services called to a crash involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm.
A force spokesman said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70s, have been taken to hospital with injuries.
“An investigation will be carried out in due course to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article