North Yorkshire Police say Church Fenton airfield has seen police, fire and ambulance services called to a crash involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm.

A force spokesman said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70s, have been taken to hospital with injuries.

“An investigation will be carried out in due course to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

The airfield at Church Fenton from the air (Image: Newsquest)