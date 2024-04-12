The 27 year old, who has been running her cafe, Sophie, at Lendal Bridge, for three years will take over Dyls at the end of the month.

As revealed in The Press online yesterday, Jan Dyl announced on social media that he was selling his quirky cafe-bar in the former historic motor house of Skeldergate Bridge at Tower Gardens after 12 years at the helm.

He will be hosting a big party on Sunday April 21 at Dyls from 4pm with free food, live music and serving drinks.

Jan Dyl with his pet dog Mila at his cafe-bar Dyls which has been sold to new owners. Photo - NQ

Jan, 31, told The Press he was sad to leave the bar behind but was ready for a new challenge - yet to be revealed. He did confirm that it would be outside the hospitality sector.

He said he had been moved to tears by the many touching messages from regulars: "The reaction has been amazing and I had a tear in my eye. It's really heartwarming - it means that we created something that people loved."

Jan reassured customers that not much would change following the sale - except the name of the business, which will become Sophie on Skeldergate.

He said: "The staff are staying and keeping the same roles. It will be the same food, drinks, and friendly faces. It's not going to be too different."

He revealed that Dyls was sold as a going concern to Sophie and her parents, Stuart and Nicky Knight. The couple had run the Mallyan Spout hotel in Goathland in the North York Moors for 20 years.

Stuart told The Press that the takeover was "an exciting opportunity" and added: "Because it is a successful business we want to continue along the same lines."

Over at her cafe, located in a former toll house on Lendal Bridge, Sophie revealed she had wanted to expand to a second site for a while and Dyls was the perfect location.

Sophie Knight at her cafe in Lendal Bridge - she is the new owner of Dyls. Photo: NQ

She said the two venues would complement each other.

"We are open from 10am to 5pm - 6 or 7pm on a Saturday and sell coffee and cocktails. Dyls is open into the evening. It is bigger than us, and has a larger outdoor area. We are like a baby version of them!"

Sophie opened the Lendal Bridge cafe during the pandemic. Her background was in marketing and she has a degree in journalism.

She said Dyls had been on her radar all the time she was operating in York and is delighted to be taking it over.

She added she would not be making many changes: "It is very, very big shoes to fill. Dyls has a very good reputation and is very well established. The saying goes: if it ain't broke, don't fix it!"