Firefighters were called after a lorry burst into flames in a York village.
Two fire crews rushed to the scene in Dunnington shortly after 9am today (Thursday, April 11).
The vehicle was “well alight” when they arrived, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus.”
