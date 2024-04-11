Hartrigg Oaks in New Earwick, which is managed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT), staged an afternoon tea for residents, staff and guests, in its on-site restaurant on Monday.

The trust says Hartrigg Oaks is a thriving community offering continuing care, where residents enjoy many activities and social events.

Among the guests were Lord and Lady Richard Best (Lord Best is representing the Lieutenancy of North Yorkshire), The York Civic Party (Lord Mayor, Sheriff and their consorts), Terrie Alafat CBE, Chair of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust Board, and Chris Simpson, JRHT Executive Director, and Helen Smith, Chair of Hartrigg Oaks Management Committee.

Lord Best said: “There are many different examples of retirement communities across the world where residents live independent lives. Also, with the added opportunity of moving seamlessly to an onsite care home in later life.

“However, in the UK such opportunities are severely limited whereby you can easily transition, and it is not more costly to the resident.

“The Residents of Hartrigg Oaks are in a position that we would hope all the elderly in the UK would be in, if it was an ideal world.”

Diane Atkinson, Hartrigg Oaks, General Manager said “It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating the 25-year anniversary of Hartrigg Oaks. Over the past 25 years, it has grown into a very special community, and this is down to the residents who live here and the teams who work here”.

Hartrigg Oaks at Lucombe Way, New Earswick, is spread over 21 acres with 152 spacious bungalows as well as ‘The Oaks’ - a 43 bedroom care home at its centre. It houses around 250 people in the centre of New Earswick, an Edwardian Garden Village.