Will Evans is the lead singer and songwriter of Victory Samosa – an indie four piece which formed in York two years ago.

The 28-year-old started performing at open mic nights at Evil Eye in Stonegate and the Habit in Goodramgate about six years ago.

He moved to York from Market Weighton in 2022.

In Victory Samosa – named using random words until something stuck – Will is joined by his friend of ten years Ed Sutherland on bass, Louis Edge on drums and Matt Wilson on guitar.

Victory Samosa from York (Image: Jasmine Newby Smith)

They are due to release their first single – named I Ain’t Quite The Same Without You and inspired by the Strokes and Blossoms – in the coming months.

“I wrote it not long after I moved to York,” says Will, who lives in Bishophill. “It’s about being in a new city and finding your way through new experiences.”

The lyrics to the single’s B-side – named My Jealous Hands – were penned using a Silver Reed typewriter that Will bought.

“(The typewriter) is good as a writing tool,” he says. “It gets different things out of me.”

The song’s first line even pays homage to it: “Felt like I lived a decade in a year. I can tell it all to my Silver Reed.”

Will, who works at the Golden Ball pub and FortyFive Vinyl Café, keeps a notes folder on his phone of “catchy phrases” he hears which inspire his song writing.

The idea was sparked by the unique phrasings and rhymes used in songs by Talking Heads – one of Will’s main inspirations.

“It’s a bit like a puzzle, trying to get those bits that click together.”

Victory Samosa performing in London (Image: Jasmine Newby Smith)

Will uses guitars – acoustic and electric – and a piano to write songs.

“What you write with can affect the songs in a way,” he says. “Writing with an electric guitar sometimes takes the song to a different place.”

Will discovered the Beatles aged 16 and music is now an 'obsession'





Will says he “wasn’t interested in music” until he was 16.

He got an iPod touch and started putting CDs from his dad’s collection around the house on it.

One album quickly became a favourite - Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles.

“From hearing that it just made me want to write,” Will says. “I just picked up a guitar.”

He adds that music is now an “obsession”.

Victory Samosa are preparing for live shows in the coming months – including a gig at Liverpool’s Cavern Club on Monday, May 27.

Victory Samosa's upcoming gig at the Crescent on Thursday, May 9 (Image: Supplied)

“Being a Beatles fan it’s a special one for me,” Will says. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

“A big ambition is to get to other cities and experience more.

“It’s a test of material to go somewhere where no one knows you.”

Victory Samosa have previously played at the Fulford Arms and have their first headline slot at the Crescent on Thursday, May 9.

For tickets to the Crescent gig visit the venue’s website.

To keep up with Victory Samosa follow the band on Instagram (@victorysamosa).