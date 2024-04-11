The new lights in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) were provided by John Wright Electrical & Mechanical Services of Dunnington.

They deliver a lifelike display of the sky, which one woman said had helped her father’s wellbeing.

She explained: “The illusion of an open sky and natural light brought an unexpected sense of luxury and comfort to my father, creating an experience I never thought possible within a hospital setting.”

Tony Smith, Small Works Director, from John Wright Electrical, said: “We were more than pleased to be able to donate the sky panels above the bed bays. The patients who require these beds are generally very poorly and if one patient gets a smile looking at them then we are delighted.”

Elaine Hunter, Lead Nurse in Critical Care (ICU), said: “It is so important that this experience is as calm as possible, creating a calming environment for patients. We have received a great response to the sky panels. Adding a touch of the outdoors to brighten up patients’ day makes a real difference.”