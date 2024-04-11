Dunesforde Vineyard - at Upper Dunsforth between York and Harrogate - is hosting its first Food and Wine Fair.

There is a full menu of events taking place in a packed programme that will highlight the best wines from the award-winning vineyard and food from local producers.

The local artisan food and drink stalls at the fair next Saturday (April 20) include Charlie & Ivy’s, Coffee Bike, Finding Thyme, Farm Gate Farm Shop, George & Joseph Cheesemongers, Glorious Game, Great Ouseburn Village Store, NuMindSet Nutrition, Pan Sushi, Stuzzi, The Curious Brownie Company, Winnies Yorkshire Delights, and Yorkshire’s Finest Hampers.

Peter Townsend, head of wine development at Dunesforde Vineyard, said: “We are really looking forward to our first Food and Wine Fair.

Dunesforde Vineyard near York which is hosting its first food and wine fair next weekend

"Our wines pair excellently with a wide range of foods and it will be fantastic to bring them together with the very best in local artisan food. For anyone who likes food and wine, it’s an unmissable afternoon.”

The fair, which will run from noon to 6pm, is free to attend and will see handpicked local artisan food businesses showcasing their products, alongside the vineyard’s own award-winning wine.

Visitors will be able to browse the stalls and sample food and wine.

They can also learn about wine because Peter will be hosting free short talks throughout the afternoon where visitors will learn about different aspects of the vineyard and sample the wine.

There will also be a cheese and wine talk at 2pm presented by Stephen Flemming from George and Joseph Cheesemongers in Chapel Allerton.

Programme of the day

12 noon - Fair opens

1pm - The Story of Dunesforde Vineyard - talk and tasting by Peter Townsend, head of wine development

1.15pm - Live music from Spa Sax

2pm - Cheese and Wine Matching - talk and tasting by Stephen Flemming from George and Joseph Cheesemongers

2.20pm - Live music from Spa Sax

3pm - Food and Wine Matching - talk and wine tasting by Peter Townsend

4pm - A Year in the Life of the Vineyard - talk and tasting by Peter Townsend

6pm - Fair ends but the Wine Bar stays open!

8pm - Wine Bar closes.

Find out more at: dunesforde.com/food-and-wine-fair

Fact file

Dunesforde is a six-acre vineyard in Upper Dunsforth, York, producing cool-climate wines in one of the most northerly locations in the UK.

Set up in 2016, it is owned and managed by the Townsend Family.

A total of six thousand vines across four different grape varieties are grown at Dunesforde: Solaris, Bacchus, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir Précoce.

The first harvest wines were released in 2019 and the vineyard now produces a range of still and sparkling wines.

They have received many awards for their wines including the Best Wine for the Midlands and the North in the WineGB 2022 Awards for their Queen of the North Classic Cuvée.

Dunesforde Sparkling Rosé was recently featured on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh and was selected as the favourite wine of the week by Alan and his guests, Clive Myrie and Julian Ovenden.

In addition to their wines, this boutique vineyard has first class facilities with a wine bar, terrace and events and meeting rooms and also offers tours and tastings.