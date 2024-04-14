Looking to treat yourself and your beloved pooch to a getaway in North Yorkshire this year?
A holiday home situation within the North York Moors has been revealed as one of the UK’s best to make the most of a few nights away, where your four-legged friends are certainly welcome.
Filly Homestead has been described as a “delightful” place to stay and offers a “sophisticated and chic countryside getaway” suitable for couples and even small families, according to Canine Cottages.
It comes as the dog-friendly holiday letting agents have rounded up the best cottages to book.
But what else makes Filly Homestead the ideal break that your dog will be barking mad for?
Why is this North York Moors dog-friendly cottage one of the UK’s best?
Canine Cottages explained: “Located in Farndale Valley, this cottage offers fantastic walking trails right from its doorstep, perfect for you and your furry friend to explore the countryside.
“From here, you can take a leisurely walk to the nearby dog-friendly pubs for a relaxing early evening drink or refreshments following a satisfying walk in the countryside.”
Prices for a seven-night stay start from £786.
On the Canine Cottages website, Filly Homestead has a full 5/5 star rating.
@emricho94 Wholesome Sunday afternoon walking the North York Moors #fyp #northyorkmoors #walking #sunday #hike #walk #northyorkshire #foryou #explore ♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) - Echosmith
A recent visitor left this review: “A cosy, well appointed cottage. Conveniently positioned for the Yorkshire Moors and coast, but also well placed for trips further afield, such as York.”
Someone else added: “Beautiful place to stay, well equipped and comfortable. Feels lovely and remote but also near enough the main road to be accessible to all areas. Don't be put off by there being a pub opposite - we had no noise issues at all and it provides lovely food at good price which you can collect it to eat in the property - lovely at the end of a busy day!! Highly recommend.”
Also agreeing with the recommended location, this person posted: “We absolutely loved this property. It delivered on everything. Comfortable, clean and great living spaces. Location definitely won us over. Beautiful part of the country and a great place to head off for walks from your doorstep.”
5 of the best dog-friendly cottages in the UK
- Omega – Whitsand Bay, Cornwall
- Madoc’s Barn – Beguildy, Mid Wales
- Robin Barn Lakes – Launceston, Cornwall
- Apple Tree Lodge at Talgarth - Brecon, Brecon Beacons
- Filly Homestead – North York Moors National Park, North Yorkshire
You can read more about Canine Cottages’ best dog-friendly places to stay on the website.
