POLICE in North Yorkshire are trying to trace a wanted man.

Matthew Williams, 33, is wanted in connection with thefts in North Yorkshire, according to police.

He is of no fixed address but is believed to be in the Scarborough area. He is also known as Matthew Mealor.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, please call us on 101 and select option 1 to speak to our control room.