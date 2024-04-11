The party said its own research revealed that the number of miles travelled by buses in North Yorkshire had fallen by more than half (6.7 million) between 2010 and 2023 – making it one of the hardest hit regions in England.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh today (Thursday, April 11) pledged to improve the bus network in North Yorkshire.

The plan will see better buses delivered within two years, Labour said.

It aims to give local leaders more control and flexibility over bus funding, remove barriers that currently limit bus franchising powers to metropolitan mayors, support local leaders to deliver better buses faster, help safeguard local bus networks and support public ownership.

Labour said since de-regulation in 1985 bus services outside of London have “collapsed”.

Ms Haigh said the plan would “kickstart a revival of bus services across England”.

“Reliable, affordable and regular buses are the difference between opportunity and isolation for millions of people across the country,” she said.

“Four decades of disastrous deregulation of Britain’s buses has robbed communities of a say over the vital services that they depend on, instead handing power to unaccountable private operators who have slashed services.”

David Skaith, Labour’s candidate for York and North Yorkshire mayor, added: “This is a fantastic announcement and one that is going to bring about real change for the people of York and North Yorkshire.”

Julian Sturdy, Conservative MP for York Outer, said bringing buses into public ownership - as is the case in London and Manchester - should not be ruled out but it is "not a one-size fits all solution for every region".

"Labour are the last party to talk about improving our region's buses when Labour has cut services in Bishopthorpe, Copmanthorpe, Haxby, Dringhouses and across York. With that track record, I do not want them to have more power over bus services that are vital for the villages and suburbs in York Outer," he said.

"In comparison, the Conservative candidate for mayor Keane Duncan is in charge of bus services in North Yorkshire and has saved every route that was earmarked as at-risk when he took on the role. With that experience, he can improve our buses and make sure they work for our communities."

The MP added that Mr Duncan has pledged to "reverse Labour's bus cuts in York in his first week to allow a review of our regions bus services as well as talks with neighbouring regions to create a more integrated service".

City of York Council's Labour leader Cllr Claire Douglas previously described Mr Duncan's plans as ironic, adding: "The cuts York is having to make are the result of decisions made by Keane Duncan’s colleagues in government.”