As The Press reported earlier today, the A64 westbound was closed after a crash near Tadcaster at the westbound junction of Paradise Lane, close to Hazlewood Castle.

Drivers were being asked in the morning rush hour to avoid the area from the Tadcaster turn off to the A1(M) junction 44 for York / Tadcaster.

Read next:

The incident had been going on since about 2am today (April 11) and accident investigation work was underway, but all lanes are now open.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they have been called to the area of the road between Headley Bar and Bramham Crossroads.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb responded to reports of a flat bed truck which had come off the road, and come to rest down an embankment.

“Crews assisted police and ambulance colleagues on scene with first aid and scene safety. They used a first aid pack, lighting, stabilisation equipment, thermal imaging camera and small tools. The man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital via road ambulance.”

Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said at about 6.30am: “The road was closed after a serious crash.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

A force spokesman has now said that they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

They said: "We received a call at 2.39am today reporting a Peugeot Boxer flatbed truck had collided with a tree.

"The driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email Josh.Hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable 1267 Josh Hocken."

Please quote reference 12240062774 when passing on information.