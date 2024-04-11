First Rescue Training & Supplies (“First Rescue”), a UK leading online retailer of defibrillators, has been sold to Safe Life of Stockholm.

Founded in 2003, First Rescue offers a sizeable selection of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from all major manufacturers, along with a variety of associated products, CPR training equipment and training courses.

Operating from Moor Lane, South Duffield, First Rescue owns the e-commerce site defibwarehouse.co.uk, one of the largest sites in the UK selling AEDs.

Safe Life is a Stockholm-based provider of life-saving solutions with portfolio companies across Europe and North America.

With 24 acquisitions since 2019, the company continues to cement its position as the market-leading provider of AEDs in North America and Europe.

The new add-on in the UK with First Rescue strengthens Safe Life’s e-commerce presence in the market and the combination will create the largest AED provider in the UK.

Craig Ward, Founder and CEO at First Rescue, said: “We are excited to be part of the global leader in AEDs. First Rescue has a bright future with Safe Life and we look forward to helping save even more lives in the UK.”

Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life, added: “We are thrilled to welcome First Rescue to Safe Life. The acquisition not only enhances our footprint in the UK market but also broadens our range of offerings, enabling us to provide comprehensive solutions to our valued customers.”

Jay Singh, finance director of Lancashire-based business sales advisors, KBS Corporate, who oversaw the deal, believes Safe Life is a “natural home” for First Rescue and that the business will go from strength to strength under its new ownership.

Jay said: “The shareholders have built an excellent business and reputation in the marketplace. Becoming part of the Safe Life Group allows the business to consolidate its position in the UK market with a global leader in the AED industry.

“We received significant interest in the company, but Safe Life was a natural home for the business. It was a pleasure to work with the shareholders and we are confident the business will continue to be a great success.”