As reported in The Press, as part of £720,000 government funding for roadworks to two major York roads, the local authority must set out its road resurfacing plans.

The A1079 to A64 Grimston Bar roundabout repairs – with money reallocated from cancelled HS2 projects under a national initiative of pot hole and road repairs across England – are in local plans submitted by City of York Council.

‘Network North Highway Maintenance Funding Plan’ documents said National Highways were unable to maintain their traffic signal detectors due to the poor road surface on the approach to the A64 Grimston Bar roundabout.

Council documents said: “The proposed resurfacing work will aid the optimisation of the traffic flows through the signal-controlled roundabout.

“The work will further help to reduce revenue burden due to the repeat reactive repairs currently required, which are difficult to programme at the National Highways / local authority interface and present a safety risk for the work force carrying out the repairs.”