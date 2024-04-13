The B1228 Elvington Lane and the A1079 Hull Road to A64 Grimston Bar roundabout will share the funding equally in 2024/25 for ‘carriageway resurfacing’.

The money allocated to City of York Council comes from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘Network North’ highway maintenance funding via reallocated cash originally intended to fund HS2 projects.

In all, Yorkshire and the Humber will receive £991 million over an 11 year period from this source.

The funding was approved in November 2023 and is in addition to £504,000 awarded to the council for ‘carriageway patching’ in that year’s budget.

The £504,000 in the 2023/24 budget allocation will see ‘carriageway patching’ at the B1228, and work in Hazel Bush Lane and Ox Carr Lane, both in Strensall. The B1228 Elvington Lane passes some major York attractions (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Under the Network North programme local authorities must set out their road resurfacing plans, meaning residents can check their local council’s websites and ‘scrutinise them for themselves’.

A government spokesperson said the initiative intended to bring increased transparency to how local councils deliver taxpayer-funded improvements.

Councils will be required to submit quarterly reports to the government from June of this year, announcing work which has taken place over three months.

The DfT said it has already been clear with those local authorities that have failed to publish reports that they could see the withdrawal of future funding to resurface roads.

City of York Council said the government requested publication of its plan on the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s website.

Alongside the York plan, North Yorkshire Council has put forward its plans for £4.704 million of Network North funding across 51 road repair projects under its authority.

On May 2, residents across North Yorkshire and York will go to the polls to choose a new executive mayor of the combined authority, with transport responsibilities for the region outlined under the new devolved powers.

City of York Council said patching and surface dressing repairs have a seven-year expected life span and that resurfacing repairs have an expected life span of over 15 years.

The Press approached City of York Council for comment on the Network North initiative and will update the story here.