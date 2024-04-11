The A64 has now reopened after an earlier crash where a vehicle has left the carriageway.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area from the Tadcaster turn off to the A1(M) junction 44 for York / Tadcaster near Hazlewood Castle.

The incident had been going on since about 2am today (April 11) and accident investigation work was underway, but all lanes are now open.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they have been called to the area of the road between Headley Bar and Bramham Crossroads.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Tadcaster, York and Acomb responded to reports of a flat bed truck which had come off the road, and come to rest down an embankment.

“Crews assisted police and ambulance colleagues on scene with first aid and scene safety. They used a first aid pack, lighting, stabilisation equipment, thermal imaging camera and small tools. The man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital via road ambulance.”

Sgt Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said at about 6.30am: “The road is currently closed due to a serious crash.

“We are working with Highways to get the road open as soon as possible but please seek an alternative route until recovery is complete.”

More to follow.