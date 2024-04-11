The county’s police has issued a CCTV image of a man they need to speak to in connection with the theft of £76 worth of alcohol from Marks & Spencer in Beech Avenue in Harrogate at about 5.50pm on Saturday, March 23.

A force spokesperson said: “Please email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help identify the man or assist our investigation.Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Brendon Frith or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240051837 when passing on information.”