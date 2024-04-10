North Yorkshire Police said that following extensive inquiries and information from the public, wanted Scarborough man Huw Owen was arrested by Northumbria Police in Newcastle this afternoon (Wednesday, April 10).

A police spokesperson said: "The 40-year-old is being transported to North Yorkshire where he will be questioned in custody in relation to an assault on a man in Staithes on March 13, 2024. The man died in hospital at the end of last week."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault are still urged to come forward.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12240045582.

Alternatively, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.