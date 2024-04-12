University of York politics lecturer Dr Anna Sanders said the election offered real ‘potential for change’ along the lines of the transformation of Greater Manchester under its Metro Mayor.

But she counselled voters against having expectations that were too high – at least initially.

There would be challenges, Dr Sanders said.

The York and North Yorkshire Mayor would, for a start, be the first ‘Metro Mayor’ leading a predominantly rural area.

And, at least to begin with, the region’s new Mayor will NOT have powers comparable to those of long-established Mayors such as Manchester’s Andy Burnham.

That’s because some well-established Metro regions have been granted ‘trailblazer’ devolution status, which gives them even greater devolved powers.

The new York and North Yorkshire combined authority over which the region’s new ‘Metro’-style Mayor presides will have to prove itself before it can be considered for trailblazer status, Dr Sanders said.

Dr Anna Sanders (Image: Supplied)

But the new Mayor will, nevertheless, have real power - and control of a very significant budget.

He or she – and the combined authority over which they preside - will have powers devolved to them by central government, including:

responsibility for a 30-year Mayoral Investment Fund worth £540 million - the first £56 million of which will become available in the first year

full devolution of the Adult Education Budget

powers to improve the supply and quality of housing

powers and funds to improve transport through a multi-year transport settlement

The new Mayor will also have the power to appoint a deputy to carry out the duties currently held by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Dr Sanders said the new Mayor would offer the ‘potential for real change’.

For a start, she said, there would be ‘more accountability’ because there would be a ‘single individual you hold to account’.

But there would also be the potential for bolder decision-making – and for the new Mayor to work with the Mayors of other devolved authorities in West and South Yorkshire to give the region a more powerful voice and more joined-up thinking.

The election of the region’s first ‘Metro’-style Mayor will also mean more decisions affecting local areas being taken by a local politician working with local people, as opposed to by a Whitehall mandarin who does not know the area.

'Get out and vote' on May 2 is the message from politics lecturer Dr Anna Sanders (Image: Agency)

Dr Sanders admitted many people were still hazy about what the new role would involve.

But she urged people to make sure they voted on May 2.

“It is a very exciting time for York and North Yorkshire,” she said.

“I would urge people to get out and vote, and to give the opportunity for the new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire to respond to their needs and show that they can make a real difference to people’s lives.”