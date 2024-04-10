The county's police are looking for help to track down a wanted West Yorkshire man suspected of stalking and harassment and assault offences in the Thirsk area.

Paul Curtis (pictured below), 36, whose last known address was in Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley, has been evading the police for a month after complaints were made about his behaviour.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed he has contacts in the Otley, Pontefract and Featherstone areas.

"West Yorkshire Police is assisting with the appeal.

"If you where we can find Curtis or any information that could lead us to him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12240045068 when providing details.