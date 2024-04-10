The petrol Ford Fiesta burst into flames on the A64 eastbound near the A19 Fulford interchange yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 9).

Three fire crews were called to the scene at 10.18am, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire was an engine fault. Crews used two dry powder extinguishers, one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.”

As The Press reported at the time, the road was partially blocked due to the car fire with the AA reporting "severe delays" for drivers.

North Yorkshire Police yesterday said it had officers on the scene to "ensure everyone is safe".