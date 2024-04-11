These incredible photos were taken by our Camera Club member Andy Brear.

The photos are worthy of an appearance in a David Attenborough wildlife documentary.

Kingfishers are difficult to spot - you often hear their piping call ahead of seeing one.

For comparison, with a wingspan of 25cm and body length of 16cm, a kingfisher is about the size of a robin.

They have a long breeding season - from March to July - with most pairs having at least two broods and raising an average of 6.5 young per year.

Kingfishers in passionate clinch. Photos by Andy Brear (Image: Andy Brear)

According to the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) there are around 5,000 breeding pairs in the UK.

Their breeding activity starts with preparing somewhere to raise their young. They either renovate an old nesting burrow or construct a new one in the kingfisher bank, a vertical, two-metre-high wall of soil.

The male brings fish to the female to fatten her up and encourage her to lay and incubate the eggs. There is frequent mating throughout their breeding period.

They incubate between five to seven eggs for about three weeks. In late April, the eggs hatch and the kingfishers spend around four weeks raising their young. Both mum and dad feed them in the nest hole - ploughing their chicks with up to a hundred fish a day.

The juveniles will then fledge the nest while the parents prepare for a second brood.

