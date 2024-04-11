Just outside the centre of the city in Walmgate, The Georgian Townhouse, is usually used as a boutique Air BnB for family reunions and groups, but this week a film crew has moved in to shoot some scenes for their latest production.

The sitting room at 70, Walmgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Lot 108, set up by students at the University of York, are shooting A Meal for Two their latest short film, a gruesome tale of a date that ends in cannibalism.

Producer, Harry Mitchell, 19, said: "I walked past the house and thought it would be an amazing location - it's beautiful. I reached out to Beth and she was willing to help us, giving it to us at a considerable discount as we're students, and we're very grateful.

"Lot 108 started as a passion project for us to try making films and it's turned from a hobby to a production company that, ideally, will provide jobs for us when we finish uni.

Ben Woolley, 20, who is playing the part of the guest in the film said: "The house has a stately home vibe and we loved that.

"I'm usually behind the camera, but someone dropped out and I knew the script so I will be 'getting murdered!'"

Harry Mitchell and Ben Woolley from Lot 108 during a break from filming in Walmgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Beth said: "It's lovely that the house has been seen and appreciated and that it's being used in a different way, it's also nice to be able to support another young business in York."

The Georgian Townhouse at 70 Walmgate won a York Design Award last year after owner, Beth Davies bought the former The Age UK charity shop and set about restoring it to it's former glory.

Beth Davies and her Labrador, Ember inside 70, Walmgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

As The Press reported at the time, in the process she uncovered a staircase hidden away for decades.

Beth spent more than a year converting the Grade II* listed building back to a house.

The hidden staircase (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Beth said she will be marketing the house at the wedding fair at The Hospitium in Museum Gardens on May 5 from 11am-3pm.

Harry said: "We are trying to diversify into documentary and marketing for business, so if any brands or individuals want to reach out to get some content made, the best email to contact us would be enquiries@lot108productions.co.uk."

The group plan to post the film on social media and Youtube when its ready.

The building is currently listed with Stays York and has its own website.

Filming underway for A Meal for Two (Image: Haydn Lewis)