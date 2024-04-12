No one is suggesting that we should preserve York in aspic.

However, we should extol what is best of our history and heritage, rather than allowing crass commercialism to dictate what is acceptable.

In the 1830s it was proposed that some of York’s city walls be torn down to make way for an expanding city. If it wasn’t for 'objectionable' people protesting, most of Bootham Bar and adjoining walls would not now exist.

One of those objectionable people was William Etty, whose statue stands in Exhibition Square.

In the mid 1970s the then city council proposed to reduce to rubble Clarence Street and Gillygate to make way for an inner ring road. Once again there was strong opposition from a few conservationists. The refusal to accede to the council’s modernisation plan was the saving of our city.

Christian says York's historic streets are 'part of its charm, providing an income for its residents and a reason to visit for outsiders'. Yes we get 8.9 million visitors a year.

The value to the local economy is £1.7billion. Why do they come? To see and experience the history and heritage of York, not some teapot and fancy words painted on a 700-year-old Grade-I listed building, or a green and red sign advertising a Chinese restaurant.

Our Lady’s Row is of the same status as the city’s walls and York Minster.

York is a beautiful city. Joni Mitchell sang 'they paved paradise, put up a parking lot'. I don't want to live in a parking lot.

Gordon Campbell-Thomas,

The Ghost of William Etty conservation group,

Ascot Way,

York

---

