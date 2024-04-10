North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a report of an attempted robbery at a jewellers’ in Harrogate.

Detectives are also asking anyone who recognises the man in these CCTV stills to contact them as they say he may have information that could assist the investigation.

A man police want to speak to following a raid at Ogden’s jewellers’ in James Street, Harrogate (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesman said: "The robbery was reported on Tuesday (April 9) at about 1.50pm when a man entered Ogden’s store in James Street and attempted to steal two high-value watches.

"A brave member of staff tackled the suspect who fled from the store, discarding the two watches as he went.

"A member of the public also found a discarded display in the street and carefully returned it to the shop. Our thanks go to them both for their quick thinking.

"Any witnesses to the incident and anyone who can help identify the man in the images, is asked to email Detective Sergeant Tom Barker at tom.barker@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240061721 when passing on information.