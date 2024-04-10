Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after thieves struck at a York supermarket.
Several items - including food - were stolen from the Co-op supermarket in Hull Road on January 25 and 30.
North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who recognises the men pictured to get in touch as officers believe they will have information to help the investigation.
READ NEXT:
- MP hails private York hospital for helping to 'drive down' NHS waiting lists
- Major stretch of North Yorkshire motorway set to close for maintenance
- More than £1.6m of Yorkshire Water fines to be used to improve waterways
Those who can help should email: mark.reid@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Mark Reid.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote police reference 12240018458 when passing on information
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article