Several items - including food - were stolen from the Co-op supermarket in Hull Road on January 25 and 30.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who recognises the men pictured to get in touch as officers believe they will have information to help the investigation.

READ NEXT:

Those who can help should email: mark.reid@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Mark Reid.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote police reference 12240018458 when passing on information