And they said they had worked hard to fix gaps in "facilities, procedures and paperwork" to make sure the business would receive a far higher rating when next inspected.

City of York Council carried out an inspection at Coto Bar and Kitchen, at 31 Swinegate, on February 29, 2024.

The Vietnamese restaurant was given an overall food hygiene rating of one out of five - meaning 'major improvement necessary'.

In the hygienic food handling category - which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food - the restaurant was told that improvement was necessary.

Coto was also told improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building category - which includes layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities.

Meanwhile, when inspectors examined management of food safety - which looks at systems and checks in place to ensure food is safe to eat - they found that major improvement was necessary.

Coto Kitchen and Bar, Swinegate (Image: Harry Booth)

In a statement, Coto told The Press: "We are hugely disappointed with the recent food hygiene rating result that falls below our previous performance and standards.

"We ourselves and with the help of outside contractors have worked hard to rectify gaps in our facilities, procedures and paperwork.

"We have contacted the relevant council department to arrange a hygiene rating reinspection."

The Vietnamese restaurant, which opened in October 2018, is rated with four-and-a-half stars on TripAdvisor.

Customers on TripAdvisor often praise Coto's customer service and affordability.

TripAdvisor reinforced such praise, selecting the restaurant as its travellers' choice in 2023.