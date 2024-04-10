As reported by The Press yesterday (April 9), a four mile stretch of the B1248 at Wharram Le Street, near Malton, closed after the incident. North Yorkshire Police has since confirmed it was a collision involving a HGV, which was towing a trailer.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the 51-year-old driver of a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"We are supporting his family."

The collision also involved a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay. The driver was a man aged in his early 50s who is assisting the police with their inquiries, the spokesperson added. The man was uninjured.

Both vehicles were traveling towards Norton when the collision happened, police said.

Police are now appealing for any dashcam footage which may have captured the collision, or witnesses who saw the vehicles prior to the incident.

Those who can help are asked to email: Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.police.uk from the Major Collision Investigation Team. You can also call 101, option 2, and ask for Gemma Brett. Please quote reference number 12240061639 when providing information.