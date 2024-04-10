Emily Bell, right, has been promoted to associate in the residential sales team, while surveyor Jessica Heywood has become an associate in the rural management team and Lydia Straughan has been promoted to senior staff in the rural agency team.

Matthew Watson, head of office at Savills York, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Emily, Jessica and Lydia on these very well-deserved promotions. They have worked very hard to consistently deliver excellent service to our clients and have a played an important part in the continued growth and success of the York office.”

Meanwhile in Leeds, Matthew Rice has stepped up to associate level in the property management team, and in the valuation team Joe Henderson is promoted to associate director and Dan Ibbotson to associate.