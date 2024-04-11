Giving the hotel one out of a possible five stars Food Standards Agency inspectors said major improvement is necessary overall at The Sea Horse Hotel in Fawcett Street.

The hotel in Fawcett Street in Fishergate was inspected on January 11 this year.

Inspectors found major improvement is necessary in management of food safety looking in particular at the systems or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat. In the same category they also looked at evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future. Sea Horse Hotel is in Fawcett Street (Image: Kevin Glenton)

In addition the agency said the venue’s hygienic food handling was ‘very good’, and that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was good.

The were three Tripadvisor restaurant reviews of Sea Horse Hotel at the time of going to press, the most recent of which was November 2023, two of which were either ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ and the other was ‘terrible’.

The venue has received 214 reviews under Tripadvisor’s hotel classification, and under the travel site’s banner is ranked number six out of 15 for ‘small hotels in York’.

The overall rating on Tripadvisor under this hotel classification is 4 out of 5 – ‘Very good’.

The most recent of these reviews at the time of going to press was also November 2023.

Some 156 of these reviews were ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ with one commenter in April 2023 highlighting ‘a full hearty breakfast’ and more than one commenter stating that the hotel was ‘an absolute gem’.

A September 2020 a reviewer on the site said the food was ‘really tasty and obviously freshly cooked’.

There are 270 reviews of the hotel in Google which results in a 4.1 out of 5 star rating, and at the time of writing the newest of these was three months ago.

The breakfast offering from within these reviews was highlighted by reviewers as being ‘fast and delicious', ‘fantastic’, and ‘lovely’.

The hotel owner’s website describes the location as ‘a traditional pub with bed and breakfast hotel accommodation’.

It said that food is served seven days a week.

The Press approached hotel management who did not wish to comment.

The owner of the hotel, Samuel Smith's, has also been approached for comment and we will update the story here when they come back to us.