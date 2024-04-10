Charlie & Ivy’s Lemon and Dill Mayonnaise and Chilli, Balsamic, Oregano & Thyme Bread Dipper won the awards in the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards that recognise and reward the best food and drink products that are sold in farm shops, delis and other specialist food retailers.

Founder Adam Palmer said: “Independent and specialist retailers are some of the main outlets for people to buy Charlie & Ivy’s products, so it’s great news that we have been awarded the highest accolade among products that are sold by these retailers and to get such fabulous feedback.”

Feedback from the judges that included leading farm shop and deli retailers, top wholesaler buyers and industry experts included: “This product is absolutely lovely, and everything about it seems just right. The texture is nice, the taste and the smell are lovely, very pleasant indeed” for the Chilli, Balsamic, Oregano & Thyme Bread Dipper, and “A great product. It looks good, smells good and tastes great. The kick of the lemon and the subtlety of the dill are well balanced” for the Lemon and Dill Mayonnaise.

Giorgio Rigali, Head of Communications, Exhibitions at William Reed, said: “Farm shops are the heartbeat of local communities, and these awards celebrate the incredible range of local, high-quality products they have to offer.

“Winners of these awards are not only great tasting but also look great on the shelf and are competitively priced, making them desirable for wholesalers, retailers, and consumers alike.

“These awards are unique, as they assess the overall business model of products and not just taste. The judging process reviews everything about the product including the full value chain, branding and taste ensuring products are not just great tasting but are well set to sell in the independent sector.”

The Charlie & Ivy’s range includes bread dippers, dressings, mayonnaise and marinades that are made using award-winning cold-pressed, rapeseed oil by parent company, Breckenholme on the farm in Yorkshire.