In its interim results for the six months ending December 31 2023, the business reported revenues of £300,000 (H1 2023: £1m) and a pre-tax loss of £1.9m (H1 2023: £3m pre-tax loss).

In August, the group recapitalised with £3.5m in two equity placings.

Chairman Stephen Hull said since then the business has progressed and been “rebuilding the pipeline of sales opportunities and reinvigorating operations through the laboratory”.

READ MORE:

He continued: “We are seeing increasing conversion of the deal pipeline, including repeat business being won and the potential for large deals in the drug delivery space.”

And added: “Despite first half revenues below previous market expectations, £0.8m of deals were signed in December 2023 contributing to a signed deals pipeline today of £1.3m, which are at various stages of being progressed through the laboratory to recognise as revenue.”