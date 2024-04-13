Courtyard Dairy in the Yorkshire Dales near Settle has been highly recommended by The Times as one of the top seven spots in the UK.

The publisher explained: “A few decades ago, even the most skilled clairvoyant couldn’t have foretold the extent of our country’s artisan cheese revival. Cheese was previously something basic and ubiquitous, usually a slab of cheddar and rarely anything more exciting than a plastic-wrapped supermarket stilton or a tube of Primula.

“Yet, today, any town or city with foodie aspirations has a quality cheesemonger stocking a wide range of unusual British produce. ‘Cheese tourism’ is on the rise, with some people happily travelling across the country just to get their hands on the top blocks.

“These are the shops worth incorporating into your weekends away — and the nearby hotels to stay at, all with in-room fridges so you can keep your treasure chilled.”

The Times commented: “Bucolic cheese adventures await at the Courtyard Dairy in the Yorkshire Dales, near the market town of Settle.

“The shop is a brilliant place to seek out lesser-known cheeses, with most coming from small farms.

“After a day’s hiking, come here for Cais na Tire, a sweet, Manchego-like sheep’s cheese from Ireland; Leeds Blue, a rich, creamy blue made by a Sardinian who moved to Yorkshire; and Yoredale, an old-school Wensleydale that’s nothing like what you’ll find in the supermarket (thecourtyarddairy.co.uk).

“The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa is the perfect place to stay, with 1,400 acres of grounds for a picnic so you can tuck in to your finds; ask for a Deluxe or Dales room for a mini fridge to stash them.”

On Tripadvisor, Courtyard Dairy has a 5/5 rating out of 322 reviews.

A recent visitor posted: “Literally off the main road so easy to find and a must-stop for cheese lovers. Great selection of cheese and lots of tasting available. Staff were lovely and we left with a bag full of deliciousness.

Someone else added: “What a terrif find. You will not find a better place to buy cheeses of every variety you could possibly think of.

“The staff are fantastic and so helpful in telling you about the cheeses and allowing you taste anything you like.

“There is a nice big carpark so easy to park. We will definitely be visiting again and I would highly recommend it. You can also buy cheese online too so we will be doing that.”

Courtyard Dairy is located at Crows Nest Barn Near Settle, Austwick, LA2 8AS.