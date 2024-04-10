The city walls are closed today (April 10) between Fishergate Bar and Fishergate Postern.

A City of York Council notice attached to the gates says that the Bar Walls are closed over that stretch for important conservation work to be carried out. Nothing has been said about when they will reopen.

The medieval Bar Walls - a key attraction for tourists visiting York - are a scheduled ancient monument encircling the city, built mainly in the 13th century of magnesian limestone, and are the longest town walls in England, with two miles of surviving masonry.

Those looking for inspiration on other beautiful places to walk in York can visit https://www.itravelyork.info/ for a selection of walking maps.

The Bar Walls are still open near Walmgate Bar