Keane Duncan said, if elected, he would use mayoral powers and funding to buy the Victorian hotel in St Nicholas Cliff.

In a video on his social media pages the candidate, who is North Yorkshire Council’s transport boss, said he would “wrestle” the hotel from its owners Britannia Hotels and “negotiate a sale using compulsory purchase if required”.

"I'll ensure the Grand Hotel is grand again," he added. "Restoring this landmark so it's a building we can be proud of, kickstarting the town's regeneration in the process and returning Scarborough to its glory days."

Mr Duncan said the hotel was “once the largest and most luxurious hotel in Europe” attracting guests like King Edward VIII and Winston Churchill but is now a “bargain hotel run by the UK’s worst-rated chain”.

On TripAdvisor the Grand Hotel is rated 25/26 of hotels in Scarborough from just over 10,000 reviews and has an average rating of 2.5/5 stars.

The Grand Hotel in Scarborough (Image: Google)

The new mayor of York and North Yorkshire - not to be confused with the Lord Mayor of York, a ceremonial role which will continue - will be responsible for a ‘Mayoral Investment Fund’ worth £540 million over 30 years.

Pledge comes after parties clash over Keane Duncan's free parking policy

Mr Duncan’s pledge to buy the Grand Hotel follows another election policy by the Conservative to trial introducing up to two hours free parking in all towns in cities in North Yorkshire for one year.

Critics - including his Labour and Liberal Democrat opponents - pointed out that the pilot would be costly.

David Skaith, the Labour and Co-operative mayoral candidate, said it would “cost a fortune” and felt there were betters way to help high streets.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said the impact of the free parking policy was unclear.

"Does he want more cars and more emissions and more congestion?" she said. "If car parks are already full, how is this going to help the residents or the high street? This is a poorly considered policy, and that's a very large chunk of the mayoral £18 million budget to spend it on.”

But Mr Duncan said he was “confident the pilot will be a success for businesses in our towns and cities”.

“If there is positive feedback from traders, and the councils can be convinced of the benefits, I hope funding can be agreed to expand the free car parking beyond the first year on a permanent basis.”

The Press has approached Britannia Hotels for comment.