The Farndale Estate described as "daffodil dale" has been named one of the best breaks in Britain to celebrate spring this year.

It comes as The Guardian picked the top 12 seasonal getaways from “blossom trails to bluebell woods, and foraging to farm stays."

Why is 'Daffodil Dale' one of Britain's best spring breaks?





The publisher explained: “The Farndale Estate, in the North York Moors national park, comes into its own in spring when the valley of the River Dove is filled with tens of thousands of native wild daffodils (smaller and paler than some of their more showy cousins).

“Thousands of visitors come to see this annual spectacle, so the best bet is to stay in the dale and walk up the 3.5-mile riverside footpath from the village of Lower Mill in the early morning.

“The estate’s 12 cottages range from converted tin schoolhouse East View, which sleeps two in a wrought iron double bed, to the newly renovated four-bedroom Mill Farmhouse.

“The Farndale Store, added last year, has shelves of local treats including Roost Coffee from Malton and Cooper King gin from York.”

It added: “There is plenty more hiking here, and the North York Moors national park website lists routes as well as free guided walks, including to Whorl Hill’s bluebells on 1 May.

“Dalby Forest, to the south-east, is popular with cyclists for its intense singletrack descents and steep climbs through woodland.”

Commenting on their visit to Farndale, one person left this review on Tripadvisor: “Visited here on a sunny Saturday in late March.

“Rather than sticking to the daffodil wall and doing a linear out and back we made it a circular walk via Rutland Rigg.

“This was noteworthy in itself with great views to Blakey Ridge, Bilsdale and the Wolds.

“Eventually we dropped down to the valley and did the actual daffodil walk which was nice.

“The path is very straightforward and accessible for all. We rounded off with an ice cream in Low Mill.”

Another added: “A visit to Farndale during the daffodil seasons is a must for nature lovers. The walk along the banks of the river through a well laid out path takes about 1.5/2 hours from Low Mill to Faversham Arms. There are several inclines on the walk.

“There is a large car park at the beginning of the walk with very clean conveniences available. The Faversham Arms does excellent food all day. There is also the Daffy Café 3/4 way along path from Low Mill”