The historical city in North Yorkshire was just one of the locations to be shortlisted for the Best UK Destination award.

But what makes it one of the greatest places to visit? Could be the bars, the iconic Shambles or the impressive York Minster?

York is featured alongside other towns and cities in Britain, including the Isle of Wight, Leicester and Leicestershire, London, Norwich and Wiltshire.

Group Leisure and Travel Awards commented: “The nominations were made, now it is time to open Round 2 and reveal the shortlist.

“If you organise group trips and holidays, we want you to vote for who, what and where is best from our list of finalists below - help shape the biggest and most important awards in group travel.

“You do not need to vote for every category, just the ones you choose to.”

The website added: “Votes must be received by the extended deadline of Sunday 28th April 2024 to be counted.

“Make sure you click 'Submit Voting' at the bottom of the page after making your choices.”

Recommended reading:

How to vote for York as Best UK Destination

If you want to vote for York as the Best UK Destination at the Group Leisure and Travel Awards, you can do so here.

Explaining the voting process in full, the awards explained: “Simply choose the winner from the six shortlisted finalists in each of the 18 categories.

“You only need to vote in the categories you want to, and remember to click the Submit button at the bottom to ensure your vote(s) are included.”

Other categories announced as part of the Group Leisure and Travel Awards include Best Attraction For Children & Families, Best Museum or Gallery and Best Historic Attraction or Venue (plus many others).

You can see all 18 categories and finalists on the Group Leisure and Travel Awards website.