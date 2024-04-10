It’s an event that can only be described as magical.

For those who saw it on the news and heard it being called a once in a lifetime event, I have good news: it isn’t.

On August 12, 2026, and August 2, 2027 it will occur again, this time as close as Spain.

Partial and annular eclipses are good, but nothing in comparison to a total eclipse.

So I cannot recommend highly enough to your readers to consider making a trip in a few years’ time to witness it for themselves.

The strongest tip I can offer for getting the best view would be to follow the science, not the crowds.

Those at Niagara Falls had their view obscured by the clouds, yet just 50 miles away in an uninteresting field, it was clear. And for no cost.

Keep yourselves mobile and flexible about which direction to head in on the day and go where the live weather radar offers the best chance.

If you succeed, you’ll get to enjoy one hell of a show.

Only those without a soul would be disappointed by what they witnessed.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

The £1 York cuppa

With the cost of living going through the roof it is nice to see that the St Sampson’s Centre in York is still bucking the trend with just small increases in a fantastic range of produce from snacks and sandwiches to pastries, all at a reasonable price and in a warm, dry, friendly, inviting environment.

Where else can you still get a good cuppa in York for £1?

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York