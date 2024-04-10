North Yorkshire Police say Nicholas Leaf is missing from home in Riccall near York.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are currently searching in the Riccall area near York for missing Nicholas Leaf.

"Nicholas was last seen by his family last night (April 9).

"We are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.

"He is described as white, aged in his late 60s, and has grey hair. It is not known what Nicholas was wearing when he left his home.

"Anyone who has seen Nicholas is asked to call us on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call us on 999."

Please quote incident number 75 of 10 April.