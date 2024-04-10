Huw Owen, 40, is wanted in connection with an assault on a man in Staithes on March 13.

The victim of the assault was taken to hospital, but North Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that he died at the end of last week.

Mr Owen was originally said to have links to Staithes, Whitby, Scarborough and Wales. However, he has now been seen on CCTV buying alcohol in Newcastle, police said.

North Yorkshire Police have captured wanted man Huw Owen on CCTV (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The police have since updated their description of Mr Owen, following the release of the new CCTV images.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He is seen with a beard and is wearing a dark, possibly green coloured puffer-style jacket, a light-coloured woollen hat with a bobble, dark trousers or jeans, dark shoes which are possibly walking boots, and a green-looking backpack with what appears to be a grey and orange sleeping bag pouch attached to the side."

As well as directing the appeal to the Newcastle area, with support from Northumbria Police, officers in North Yorkshire are renewing their appeal to anyone who knows where Mr Owen is. Anyone who can help is asked to call 999 and pass on information as a matter of urgency.

Officers are also appealing to Mr Owen to "do the right thing and contact the police himself".

Anyone who sees Mr Owen or knows his whereabouts is urged to not approach him and instead contact North Yorkshire Police straight away - either call 101, option 4 with information or 999 with immediate sightings.

Please quote reference number 12240045582 when passing information.

Alternatively, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.