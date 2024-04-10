Tickets between York (Memorial Gardens - Leeman Road) and Manchester start at £7.99, and York to Leeds is £5.99.

The news comes during National Coach Week (April 8-14) and will see a brand new 49-seat coach with a modern interior, mobile device charging, and free, fast, unlimited Wi-Fi.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “We’re announcing even more destinations, allowing passengers to enjoy the vibrant cities of the north and connecting people in the North of England through our ever-expanding coach network.”

The new service will be provided by FlixBus partner Belle Vue, which recently increased its FlixBus fleet with brand-new Yutong vehicles.

The FlixBus partner began operating the network’s first route to and from Manchester Airport into Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham in March, as well as daily services between Manchester, Leeds, Middlesborough and Newcastle.

Phil Hitchen, Managing Director of Belle Vue, added: "We are delighted to expand our successful partnership with FlixBus and continue to grow the network connecting Manchester with more cities across the UK. Passengers can expect the best value for money, with the highest standards of comfort and service."

FlixBus offers tickets from just £2.99 on its UK network, covering England, Scotland and Wales, as well as international daily routes to the continent.

Tickets are available to buy on www.flixbus.co.uk