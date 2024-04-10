AN URGENT appeal has gone out for help to find a missing York teenager.
North Yorkshire Police say missing 15-year-old Ellie-May was last seen approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 9 in York city centre.
She is white, with long brown straight hair, and is wearing a North Face coat, black Under Armour top, black Under Armour leggings and black Nike shoes.
A police spokesman said: “Ellie May has links to London and we believe she may have travelled there.
“If you believe you have recently seen Ellie-May, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you know where she is now.
“If you can, please quote reference NYP-09042024-0466 when doing so.
“Ellie May – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to know that you are safe.”
