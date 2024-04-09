Seth, 31, was last seen at about 9am at his home address in the Clifton area on Saturday, February 24.

North Yorkshire Police said searches for the Spanish national are continuing.

A force spokesperson previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

Today (Tuesday, April 9) a spokesperson for Seth’s family told The Press they have not had any new information from police.

They said the family is “worried” for Seth and urged members of the public to look out for him.

Missing Seth Martin last seen at his home in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“We have had the same information for weeks from the police,” they said.

“There’s been no new information that can help.

“The police are searching in more areas of the river.

“We are still worried; we are still searching.”

Searches continue for missing Seth - police

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police today told The Press: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing, including continued river searches.

“We urge people to continue to consider whether they may have any information that could assist us.

“If so, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240034219."

Police search the River Ouse under Scarborough Bridge in York on Wednesday, March 6 (Image: Clara Murillo)

As The Press reported last month, José Manuel Bermúdez, mayor of Santa Cruz on Tenerife where Seth is originally from, wrote to the Spanish ambassador to the UK, José Pascual Marco Jiménez.

In his letter the mayor asked the ambassador to take interest in the case and urges him to act “as soon as possible, since each day that passes is crucial” in the search for Seth.

Seth is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

A police boat in King's Staith, York, on Wednesday, March 6 as the search continues for Seth Martin (Image: Clara Murillo)

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, North Yorkshire Police previously said.

Seth’s family describe him as a person who “loves life and is loved by many”.

They urge anyone who might have relevant information about him to contact North Yorkshire Police.

The disappearance caught the attention of Spanish media outlets.

Last month a reporter from a Spanish television station was in York following the case.

How to report information

Anyone who has seen Seth or has any information that could help North Yorkshire Police find him should call 101 quoting reference number 12240034219.

If you have an immediate sighting dial 999.