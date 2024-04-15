Whether it’s a one-night stopover or a four-night mini break, you and your loved ones can enjoy lazy mornings, leisurely lunches and rejuvenating spa days at Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa. However, you choose to spend your time, check out feeling relaxed and re-energised.

Included in the spring break package are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne in your room on arrival, a £30 per person, per night dinner allowance in the restaurant, as well as a full Northern breakfast each morning. Guests will also be able to enjoy spa access throughout their stay and take advantage of a 10 percent discount off any pre-booked treatments.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay start from £115 per person.*

Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.*

Based on two people sharing, prices for a three-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.*

Based on two people sharing, prices for a four-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.*

*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.

Splendid spa days

Relax and re-energise yourself this season with Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa’s luxury Taste of Spring Spa Day. Upon arrival, guests will head straight to the spa, where they’ll enjoy three hours’ access to all the wellness facilities including the whirlpool, sauna, steam room and swimming pool. Once fully rested, guests will be invited to indulge in a soothing 35-minute Soul Soother Treatment – courtesy of the hotel’s spa product brand, TempleSpa. The self-care session will be completed with a delicious two-course lunch, expertly prepared by the hotel’s team of Executive Chefs. The experience also includes a complimentary 200g candle, worth £30, to take home.

The Taste of Spring Spa Day starts at £99 per person and is valid throughout April and May – a £10 supplement applies Saturday to Sunday.

Family-friendly getaways

Junior suite (Image: Thwaites hotels)



Schools out, plans are in. For those searching for an Easter adventure in Leeds, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa provides the perfect backdrop for it all. The award-winning hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests.



Children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child is treated to their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will also find a delicious menu filled with a wide selection of family-favourites.

Dog-friendly rooms

As dog lovers, the team at Thorpe Park Hotel and Stake care of canine companions from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. The hotel has dog-friendly, ground-floor rooms and beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowl, poop bags, a towel and locally-sourced personalised dog biscuits.

All four-legged guests are welcome in the hotel’s bar and lobby areas, while also enjoying the outdoor space surrounding the property.

Taste the season

Traditionally, Sunday is a day of rest, so let the hotel’s team of talented chefs do all the work and serve up a decadent spring-infused feast. Whether it’s a family get-together or a quick re-fuel after a wander around Leeds, Sunday lunch is always a good idea.

Packed full of locally sourced ingredients and flavours to suit all tastebuds, guests can enjoy a fantastic dining experience at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant. Choose from Roast Aged Rump of Yorkshire Beef, Thwaites Ale Battered Haddock or sample the Butternut Squash, Wild Mushroom and Leek Risotto. The roast dinner offering also includes all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables*.

*Subject to availability. Prices and ingredients may vary.

Things to do this spring

With its luxury spa and the award-winning restaurant, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa is an ideal haven for guests looking to explore the city of Leeds and beyond. Outstanding in beauty and full of hidden treasures, visitors can take in the warmth and wonder of the city’s charm, with its exciting attractions and spectacular views.

One of which is, the most popular parks in Leeds. Roundhay Park is free for all visitors to explore and enjoy. Featuring over 700 acres filled with parkland, lakes and woodlands, the park also features a beautiful, landscaped canal in the canal gardens.

Enjoy the colours of spring and discover the captivating Harwood House one of the Treasure Houses of England, enjoy exhibitions of contemporary art and wander around grand rooms. With over 100 acres of exquisite gardens to explore, the rare bird garden and farm experience, there’s plenty to discover.

Visit the Leeds City Museum, offering an exciting, fun and interactive day for the whole family. Leeds City Museum is packed to the brim with incredible sights, fascinating features and engrossing history. Discover the fascinating story of Leeds, and how it was shaped by its landscape and its people, from the city’s first archaeological finds to changing displays reflecting people’s lives in the area today.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa please contact the reservations team on call us on 0113 264 1000 or email reception@thorpeparkhotel.co.uk

The spring packages have also been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of wonderful hotels - www.thwaites.co.uk/