Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for a missing man who hasn't been seen by his family since last month.
Stephen Hepworth, 62, went missing from Kellington, near Eggborough. His family last saw him on March 22.
North Yorkshire Police says he is white, about 5ft 7in tall, slim build and with short grey hair.
He may have a black electric bike with him.
"We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare," the force said.
If you see Stephen, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away. Dial 101 and quote reference 12240058753.
