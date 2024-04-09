LNER posted on X at 3.26pm today (April 9), stating that there was a fault with the signalling system between Newcastle and Berwick Upon Tweed.

It has since been confirmed that flooding has caused the issues, meaning that no trains from York heading to Newcastle will be leaving the platform.

The post read: "Due to the severe weather and a fault with the signalling system between Newcastle and Berwick Upon Tweed, lines between these stations are currently blocked."

LNER also went on to add that the blockage was a result of heavy rain flooding the railway. As a result, they said trains are expected to be delayed by up to 30 minutes. The delays are expected until 7pm.