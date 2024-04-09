RAILWAY lines on the East Coast Mainline are blocked, affecting trains coming and going to York.
LNER posted on X at 3.26pm today (April 9), stating that there was a fault with the signalling system between Newcastle and Berwick Upon Tweed.
It has since been confirmed that flooding has caused the issues, meaning that no trains from York heading to Newcastle will be leaving the platform.
The post read: "Due to the severe weather and a fault with the signalling system between Newcastle and Berwick Upon Tweed, lines between these stations are currently blocked."
LNER also went on to add that the blockage was a result of heavy rain flooding the railway. As a result, they said trains are expected to be delayed by up to 30 minutes. The delays are expected until 7pm.
🌧 Part of the East Coast Main Line is flooded between #Newcastle and #Morpeth, resulting in no service.— Network Rail East Coast (@NetworkRailEC) April 9, 2024
❌ Lack of platform capacity means no services are currently leaving #York or #Leeds towards Newcastle.
Check with @nationalrailenq or your train operator before travelling. pic.twitter.com/DIRubXf5fA
