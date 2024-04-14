The pair were brought to the RSPCA's York animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector because their needs were not being met.

They have been at the animal home for quite a long time because of legal proceedings.

But the RSPCA says they are now ready to move into a home of their own.

"They can now finally start their search for a forever home with a family who are going to love and cherish them like they deserve," a member of staff at the animal centre said.

Poppy and Marley are very gentle-natured dogs who are quite shy of people they do not know, the RSPCA says.

"But once they have spent some time with you and know you are not going to hurt them they are the most fantastic and loving guys," the staff member said.

"Poppy and Marley are absolutely devoted to each other.

"They have been through so much together and side by side they came out the other end.

"We will be homing them together as they just would not cope being split up.

"They really are such sweet dogs and deserve to be in a loving new home."

Poppy and Marley are looking for a quiet life with a family who will cherish them.

They will need an adult-only home where they can settle in to home life once again.

To find out more about Poppy and Marley, or to see what other animals like them are available for adoption from the York animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.