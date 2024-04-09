The move follows complaints being sent to City of York Council saying the popular annual event will harm the “quality of life” of those living in nearby almshouses.

The City of York Licensing Committee will next week consider awarding a Premises License to York Camra to hold the event in the St Lawrence Church again in September.

Last year, York Camra relocated the popular festival from the Knavesmire as their usual time clashed with a new race meeting.

The annual event helps brings visitors to the city as well as now generating revenue for St Lawrence Church.

A council report prepared for the Monday meeting says police have withdrawn an earlier objection to the license after meeting festival organisers and agreeing conditions, including a documented staff training programme.

York CAMRA seeks to sell alcohol at the site from lunchtime until 11pm on the four days of the festival, which runs from Wednesday September 18 to Saturday September 21.

However, one resident from the nearby Ellen Wilson Almshouses has told the council: “The last time it was here it impacted greatly on my quality of life because of a Tannoy system amplifying the sound of someone’s voice and the loud music playing late into the night.”

The resident also complained of noise from people living in caravans camping in the nearby car park, saying this also affected access to the almshouses for emergency vehicles.

Another complained: “The car park to the rear of the cottages is full to capacity, meaning we have no privacy.

“The noise is unbearable, especially at night when I am trying to sleep.

“This festival should not be held on the church grounds as it is not appropriate, and while it is taking place I have no quality of life.”

However, in its application, York Camra submitted a detailed Event Manual on how it would be run.

“The festival is well planned and responsibly run by an experienced management team.

“Our site team are always on hand to monitor the site to ensure it remains safe for all customers and staff.

“We do not use amplified music. Background music may be provided inside the buildings, and we ensure that the volume is kept to a reasonable level to avoid a nuisance to local residents,” Camra also told the council.

Fr Adam Romanis, vicar of St Lawrence Parish Church, told the Press: “"We are sorry to hear about the disruption caused last year. We were not previously aware of these concerns.

“I am hoping to speak to the almshouse residents further to hear about their concerns.

“The beer festival last year was a great opportunity for St Lawrence and for our local community. We are looking forward to working with York CAMRA again this year to host them.

“We're keen to host the beer festival with as little disruption as possible, and believe York CAMRA's extensive experience with events management will ensure this.

“We hope the council will support the application and allow this important event for our community and for the city to go ahead."

York Camra branch chairman Chris Tregellis added: “I am confident that common sense will prevail. “