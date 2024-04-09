This timeline is drawn from the account detailed in his book:

At 2.30am on the morning of Monday 9 July, fire alarms ring out at York Minster, automatically alerting North Yorkshire Fire Services who dispatched a team to tackle the blaze. The officer in charge could see at once that the fire was well established in the roof and had penetrated downwards through the vaulting.

Molten lead and debris were falling within the South Transept, making conditions hazardous at ground level. Firemen hauling hose lines up narrow spiral staircases to reach the roof were met with overwhelming heat. A 100-foot ladder was used to reach the blaze from outside the Minster.

Firefighters battle to save the Rose Window (Image: File)

A water canon was set up inside the transept to direct a huge jet of water up towards the heart of the blaze from below. The famous Rose Window was being cooled by water sprayed on the stonework above. Water lines were laid from the River Ouse to support the efforts.

A team of clergy and residents led by the Dean of York worked to save irreplaceable artefacts from the smoke-filled building, dodging falling debris and covering their mouths with wet handkerchiefs to try and avoid smoke inhalation. Soon the Chapter House Yard was piled high with crosses and candlesticks from six large altars, as well as tapestries, books and frontals.

Workmen set to work to clear away debris from the gutted south transept in the aftermath of the York Minster fire (Image: File)

At 3.45 am, with fears that the fire could spread to the Central Tower or Nave, the decision was made to bring South Transept’s irretrievable wooden roof beams down. Firefighters focused jets of water at the supporting beams to weaken the structure and, like a row of dominoes, the timbers collapsed. The weight of the falling structure dragged the remainder of the roof clear of the Tower and sent it crashing to the ground.

Once the roof material was on the floor, firefighters could work to extinguish the flames and start the long task of checking whether the fire had spread to other parts of the Minster. They battled through dense smoke to inspect the Nave, Quire and Central Tower. Fire crews were in attendance for approximately 24 hours after the start of the blaze and pumped gallons of water out from the Undercroft beneath the Central Tower.

Restoration work beginning on the South Transept roof following the 1984 fire at York Minster (Image: Newsquest)