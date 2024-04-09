North Yorkshire Police announced that the B1429 at Wharram Le Street, south of Malton, is currently closed.

The closure is running from the crossroads at Wharram Le Street to the Fimber roundabout - near the Yorkshire Wolds Railway.

"Please avoid the area - thank you," the police added.

North Yorkshire Police have issued NYP-09042024-0160 as a reference number for the situation.